USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of USA Truck worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.86. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

