UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.36. UserTesting shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last three months.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

