UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $4.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $4.60 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $391.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

