Vabble Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $32,992.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Vabble

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,989,246 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

