Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $29.63

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $28.71. Valhi shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

