Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.87. 5,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.