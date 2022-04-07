Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,065,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

