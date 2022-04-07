Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 134 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

