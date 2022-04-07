Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 400 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,344,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

