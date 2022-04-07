Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 922 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

