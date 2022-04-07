Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 494,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 191,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

