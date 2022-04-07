Van ECK Associates Corp Has $256,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 140.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

