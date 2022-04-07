Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,764 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

