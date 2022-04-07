Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $223,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Horizon by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FHN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

