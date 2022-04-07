Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,980. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.