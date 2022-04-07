Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.79

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.79 and last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 7314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

