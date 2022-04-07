Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.16 and last traded at $203.23. 9,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 27,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.73.

