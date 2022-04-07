Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period.
Shares of VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.44. 120,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,560. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.
