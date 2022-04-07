Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

