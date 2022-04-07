Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.48 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.22.

