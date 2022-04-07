Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 3,586,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,174,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.