Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

