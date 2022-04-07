Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.25 and a twelve month high of $166.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

