Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

