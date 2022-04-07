VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $719,962.96 and approximately $964.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,952 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

