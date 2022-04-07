Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.55. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,288 shares of company stock worth $1,056,343. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

