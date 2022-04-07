Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Get Vectrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.