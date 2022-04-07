Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
