Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.95. Velo3D shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 19,962 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth $103,000.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

