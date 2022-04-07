Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $220.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.