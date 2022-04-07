Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

