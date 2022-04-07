Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veru by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veru by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veru by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

