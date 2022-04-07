Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 167 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $148.38 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

