Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.