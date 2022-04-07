Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

