Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.