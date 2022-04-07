Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $355.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.17 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.27.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.