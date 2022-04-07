Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

