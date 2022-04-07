Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

