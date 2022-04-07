Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 128 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 624.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2,382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.12.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.29.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

