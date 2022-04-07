Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,868,719 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

