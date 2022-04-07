ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth $957,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $670.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.