Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.50

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.50 ($101.65) and traded as high as €94.76 ($104.13). Vinci shares last traded at €92.15 ($101.26), with a volume of 1,031,344 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($123.08) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.39 ($123.50).

Get Vinci alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.51.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.