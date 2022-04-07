Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 8.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 106,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,446,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

