Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 371,587 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

