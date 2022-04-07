Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 371,587 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
