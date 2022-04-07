Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

NYSE V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

