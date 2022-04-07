Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,641 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.33. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

