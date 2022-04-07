Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

