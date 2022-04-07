Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Down to $106.33

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.33, but opened at $104.03. Visteon shares last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Visteon (NYSE:VC)
