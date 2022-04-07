Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VST stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
