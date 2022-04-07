Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VODGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 18800098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.98 ($1.68).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

The firm has a market cap of £36.45 billion and a PE ratio of -254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.47.

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

