Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 18800098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.98 ($1.68).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

The firm has a market cap of £36.45 billion and a PE ratio of -254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.47.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

